Stable Genius Decides To Diss The NBA Champions. Really

This is one of the dumbest moves I can think of, but you know, Stable Jenius:

Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crash Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game https://t.co/RaDVRSE4ww via @BreitbartNews Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

And Prznint Stupid’s stupidest lawyer echoes it because: stupid –

Wow the lakers won the nba championship? How about a big parade in Communist China, Beijing. That’s where it belongs. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 12, 2020

Lord Damp Nut of course thinks that the ratings reflect that NBA fans don’t like the teams because the players don’t like him:

Trump, by attempting to brand them as unpopular for criticizing him, is essentially daring @KingJames & the other NBA stars to prove they can mobilize turnout & move persuasion among Black voters, and young voters generally, between now and Election Day. https://t.co/Ei4p7gfmvz — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) October 12, 2020

And in what is probably not a coinkydink at all, this gives an opening to:

Michelle Obama, LeBron James team up to boost early voting A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major U.S. cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election. Mrs. Obama’s When We All Vote and James’ More Than A Vote are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites around the country Oct. 18-31.

I don’t know very much about Sportsball in general, but one of the things I do know is that The Lakers’ fans are legendary, and while one (Prznint Stupid being the one) might think that the fans are only in Los Angeles, one would be wrong.

Given that Prznint Stupid’s 2020 Goat Rodeo is hemorrhaging supporters in all demographics (except white dudes without college education) that he might not want to alienate basketball fans, whom Lord Damp Nut might be surprised to learn includes white dudes who watch basketball.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors