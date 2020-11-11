Entertainment
Comedian Brent Terhune As Poll Worker Whistleblower: 'Can You Pay Me In Cash?

The comedian has fun with the postal worker who later recanted his tale of fraud.
By Susie Madrak
I get a real kick out of comedian Brent Terhune, and here he is, with his riff on yesterday's Mercer-funded Project Veritas debacle.

In case you missed it:

After Project Veritas pushed out Hopkins' fabricated tale, he raked in $130K via the GoFundMe "patriots" set up.

Terhune to the battlements!

"I was on my lunch break, and I saw the other poll workers in the parking lot with two boxes. One was labeled 'Democrat ballots,' and the other was labeled 'trash,'" he said.

"And I thought to myself, 'That's pretty odd.' They were only tearing up the ones labeled trash. And they weren't just tearing them up, they were blowing their noses with them, wiping their gooches and taints with them, they were making papier-mache masks and scaring the newborns and the elderly, at one point, one of the workers pulled out a bald eagle and started choking it by shoving ballots down its throat.

"And the whole scene culminated with them burning ballots in what I can only assume is a Satanic ritual. There was black smoke, and they were chanting, 'Hail the Dark Lord Joe Biden! Hail the Dark Lord Joe Biden!' And the whole time, I just sat there, eating my Yoplait. I was disgusted."

Then: "Is the camera off? Okay, great. Can you pay me in cash? I guess a check's cool, too."

