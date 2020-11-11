Comedian Brent Terhune As Poll Worker Whistleblower: 'Can You Pay Me In Cash?

I get a real kick out of comedian Brent Terhune, and here he is, with his riff on yesterday's Mercer-funded Project Veritas debacle.

In case you missed it:

Here are the facts: Richard Hopkins is a USPS employee in Erie, Pa.



He signed a sworn affidavit with allegations of ballot tampering/fraud and went public through Project Veritas. #USPS IG began investigating last week. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

#USPS IG investigators informed Committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

After Project Veritas pushed out Hopkins' fabricated tale, he raked in $130K via the GoFundMe "patriots" set up.

Terhune to the battlements!

"I was on my lunch break, and I saw the other poll workers in the parking lot with two boxes. One was labeled 'Democrat ballots,' and the other was labeled 'trash,'" he said.

"And I thought to myself, 'That's pretty odd.' They were only tearing up the ones labeled trash. And they weren't just tearing them up, they were blowing their noses with them, wiping their gooches and taints with them, they were making papier-mache masks and scaring the newborns and the elderly, at one point, one of the workers pulled out a bald eagle and started choking it by shoving ballots down its throat.

"And the whole scene culminated with them burning ballots in what I can only assume is a Satanic ritual. There was black smoke, and they were chanting, 'Hail the Dark Lord Joe Biden! Hail the Dark Lord Joe Biden!' And the whole time, I just sat there, eating my Yoplait. I was disgusted."

Then: "Is the camera off? Okay, great. Can you pay me in cash? I guess a check's cool, too."