Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rep. Katie Porter Pantses Steve Mnuchin: 'Is Today The Year 2026?'

The California Rep. destroyed Steve Mnuchin for trying to skirt the law to make COVID relief harder for Biden to access once he takes office. She didn't even need her whiteboard.
By Aliza Worthington
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Many rich, entitled, white men have appeared before Rep. Katie Porter feeling superior and prepared, only to be humiliated and humbled by her simple and straightforward recitation of facts and logic proving them criminally corrupt. No one deserves this treatment more than Steve Mnuchin, but he was particularly resentful of having to undergo the Katie Porter Treatment, as evidenced by his sexist and condescending behavior towards her today.

Under her line of questioning about why he was trying to move $455 billion of COVID relief back to Treasury now, when the law says it cannot be done before 2026, Rep. Porter challenged him with such brain-twisters as, "Is today the year 2026?" Consequently, he became offended and sniffed that it was ridiculous for her to be wasting his time with such questions.

Her response was, "Well, Secretary Mnuchin, I think it's ridiculous that you're play-acting to be a lawyer when you have no legal degree." In a a thoroughly predictable move, he claimed the lawyers at Treasury were enough to advise him, but then he went a step further to frikkin offer to MANSPLAIN it to Chairwoman Maxine Waters at a later date — as if Rep. Porter was too stupid to understand the legal issues involved.

Not cool, Steven.

In response, Rep. Porter asked him directly if he held a legal degree, and he said he did not. Similarly, she asked Chairman Powell, (who disagrees about the money going back into the general Treasury fund) if he has a legal degree, and the answer was yes.

As a way of pointing out Mnuchin's lack of credentials, Rep. Porter compared his to Powell's, implying the one with the law degree would have a better idea of how the law should be applied as written. Clearly chaffing at being outranked academically (and intellectually,) he attempted then to insult HER, by asking, "Are YOU a lawyer?"

UNREAL.

Not only is Rep. Porter a lawyer, Steven, she went to Harvard Law, studied under Sen. Elizabeth Warren, taught law at UC Irvine, wrote a Consumer Protection Law textbook, and is currently writing law as a sitting member of Congress.

Twitter had thoughts, beginning with Rep. Porter herself.*

*I have no idea what the first letter of each sentence of this post spells. Do you?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team