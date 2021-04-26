Media Bites
Fox And Friends Show Biden's 'Doggone High Approval Ratings'

Hey Fox and Friends, sometimes the truth hurts.
While discussing President Biden's first 100 days in office, the Fox and Friends three-headed right-wing propaganda purveyor was forced to admit Biden's approval ratings on both the economy and coronavirus response are very good.

As usual, it takes a while for Fox News hosts to come around and get honest, so Kilmeade, Doocy, and Earhardt complained that Biden hasn't unified a very divided country yet.

I guess Biden forgot to click his heels three times to make that happen.

However, then some actual discussion began to take place.

"Ultimately right now, Joe Biden has pretty doggone high approval ratings. His economy is working. His advisers feel that at this point in time, he has the opening to raise taxes," Doocy observed.

(The new ridiculous meme by conservatives is that if you raise taxes on the rich that means you're a socialist.)

Ainsley used the white supremacist trope that immigrants are disease-ridden while suddenly making believe she cares what the conditions undocumented workers are subject to under Border Patrol care.

Kilmeade whined that Biden's approval ratings are better than Donald Trump's, but used the Russiagate investigations to justify TraitorTrump's low ratings.

That's because the Biden campaign didn't use foreign countries like Russia to undermine his political rival, and Donald Trump and his surrogates did.

Then Kilmeade attacked Hillary Clinton, just because she's Hillary.

Doocy still had to admit how well the Biden administration is doing, overall.

"I suggest that he has got pretty good poll numbers because when you look at the number that Ainsley gave about the number of people in this country who are polarized and not united," he said.

Doocy continued, "To have a number north of - if it’s only 80 percent says we are a divided nation, and have you got anything in a majority, that given the climate, that’s pretty good I think."

And with that, Fox and Friends ended the segment.

