Vampire Stephen Miller Says Biden's Speech Left Him Cold

The xenophobic vampire who still works for TraitorTrump, and who wrote the most white nationalist words ever spoken by a sitting president, criticized Biden because he thought Joe was boring and cold in his first congressional address.

It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden’s speech. Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth — a lifeless and dry address. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 29, 2021

Miller, the man with dead eyes, also claimed on Fox and Friends in December that Trump had until January 20th, 2021 to reverse the free and fair presidential election and certify the Seditious Ex as the real winner, not January 6th.

In a CBS poll, 85% of viewers approved of Biden's speech.

*CBS News Poll of Speech Watchers*

We interviewed watchers immediately after the speech.



More than eight in 10 of those who watched approve of Biden’s speech.



Most said it made them feel optimistic about America. pic.twitter.com/QOkI0PoVuo — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 29, 2021

In a CNN poll 73% of viewers approved of the speech.

But if you don't want to help 98% of the American people, properly tax corporations and the wealthy, and instead promote white nationalism, you probably didn't like President Biden's words.

Also, vampires don't always warm to humanity.