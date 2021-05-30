'All We Have Left Is Rand Paul': Russian State TV

Russian state television complained over the weekend that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is the only American lawmaker who supports Russia's agenda following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

Russian media analyst Julia Davis flagged the remarks on Twitter.

"Now that Tulsi Gabbard is gone, all we have left is Rand Paul," one of the panelists was quoted as saying.

Panelists on #Russia's state TV bemoan the lack of pro-Russian Congressmen/Senators: "Now that Tulsi Gabbard is gone, all we have left is Rand Paul." pic.twitter.com/7AMKWNtJxP



— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) May 29, 2021

But many commenters noted that other Republican lawmakers -- like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) -- have been known to repeat Russian talking points.

Read some of the responses to Davis's tweet below.

Can you name the Russian handler of these to GOP agents? Look close, the Russian handler is wearing a pullover from the Mar-A-Lago gift-shop. pic.twitter.com/x9ZvBjJwHM



— Mark Kitterman (@kanesays23) May 29, 2021

What about Johnson and the rest of the Moscow mules?



— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) May 29, 2021

Thanks for posting that. I was unaware. Seems like lots more of GOP are getting rubles these days



— jjjjhh (@jjjjhh) May 30, 2021

No they still have Kennedy Blackburn, Graham, Johnson, McConnell, Nunes, Really to many to list. pic.twitter.com/U6URSlh5bx



— Sarah Rose (@NoBSallowed1) May 29, 2021

I guess they forgot Ron Johnson? Devin Nunes? Moscow Mitch McConnell?



— Jeff - time for criminal prosecution of Team Trump (@NewJeffCT) May 29, 2021

They aren't looking very closely, then. I can name a few. Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Moscow Mitch, maybe a good 75% of the Republicans in both houses. Don't you, worry, Russian state tv, you've got friends in DC.



— Jenn- ScrantonSavesTheWorld! (@CQueenbeejdl) May 29, 2021

By my count they still have: Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)



Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.)



Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)



Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)



Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)



Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas).



— 🦋🐾Denise🦋🐾 (@nised72) May 29, 2021