Alabama Saw More Deaths Than Births For First Time In Recorded History

Despite the fact that their population actually decreased for the first time in recorded history, the vaccination rate in Alabama is still dismally low with just over 40 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

Here's more from WSFA:

For the first time in recorded history, the state of Alabama in 2020 saw the number of deaths surpass the number of births “and actually by quite a bit,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

There were 64,714 deaths and 57,641 births in 2020.

Harris, holding his weekly update on the state’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, said data going back more than a century showed it was the first year in which the births and deaths data was flipped. He added it could happen again in 2021 if the state continues with its current trend.

“The numbers of deaths have, unfortunately, not declined at this point,” Harris stated of Alabama’s death rate, which includes at least seven pregnant women.

Alabama’s hospitalization rate has declined over the past two weeks from a surge high of 2,890 to 2,223, as of Thursday, but Harris warned some of the reduction can be attributed to the state’s ongoing daily reporting of double-digit deaths.