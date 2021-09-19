Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Alabama Saw More Deaths Than Births For First Time In Recorded History

According to state health officials, there were 64,714 deaths and 57,641 births in 2020.
By Heather

Despite the fact that their population actually decreased for the first time in recorded history, the vaccination rate in Alabama is still dismally low with just over 40 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

Here's more from WSFA:

For the first time in recorded history, the state of Alabama in 2020 saw the number of deaths surpass the number of births “and actually by quite a bit,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

There were 64,714 deaths and 57,641 births in 2020.

Harris, holding his weekly update on the state’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, said data going back more than a century showed it was the first year in which the births and deaths data was flipped. He added it could happen again in 2021 if the state continues with its current trend.

“The numbers of deaths have, unfortunately, not declined at this point,” Harris stated of Alabama’s death rate, which includes at least seven pregnant women.

Alabama’s hospitalization rate has declined over the past two weeks from a surge high of 2,890 to 2,223, as of Thursday, but Harris warned some of the reduction can be attributed to the state’s ongoing daily reporting of double-digit deaths.

Sadly, it may get worse yet in the fall, and Alabama is one of 24 states threatening legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate.

Expect more stories like this one since Alabama isn't alone with the reckless manner their state has been handling the pandemic.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team