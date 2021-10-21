Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fire Violently Racist Teacher Candace Reed — NOW

This woman belongs as far away from kids as possible, I don't care HOW much math she knows.
By Aliza Worthington
2 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

I wonder how many white parents who show up to school board meetings screaming in protest over Critical Race Theory, will show up to the next Riverside Unified School District meeting to say something about THIS moron.

(No, actually, I don't. I know the answer. That's what we call a rhetorical device.)

Meet Candace Reed, hopefully soon-to-be-unemployed teacher of John W. North High School in Riverside, California. Allegedly, this racist, violent display was designed and performed to "teach" students a way to remember the mnemonic device for sine, cosine, and tangent, while mocking Indigenous people whose land and children white people stole, and who still have not been made whole after four hundred years.

In reality, one would expect to see this revolting little amuse bouche at a cross burning or Travis Tritt concert — both of which happen in the dark and with very few people in attendance.

That this happened in the presence of a captive audience comprised of children is definitive proof (no math pun intended) that Critical Race Theory should be MANDATORY educational training for teachers, let alone students. Especially since Reed has purportedly been doing this lesson in just such a manner for the last ten years, at LEAST.

If you're so inclined to make a few phone calls, please feel free.

UPDATE:

In what must be a record, this article needs an update in the 12 minutes it's been published. She's been placed on "leave" while the school district "investigates" something they've known about for ten full years, but suddenly find abhorrent because now they're famous for being terrible.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team