I wonder how many white parents who show up to school board meetings screaming in protest over Critical Race Theory, will show up to the next Riverside Unified School District meeting to say something about THIS moron.

(No, actually, I don't. I know the answer. That's what we call a rhetorical device.)

Meet Candace Reed, hopefully soon-to-be-unemployed teacher of John W. North High School in Riverside, California. Allegedly, this racist, violent display was designed and performed to "teach" students a way to remember the mnemonic device for sine, cosine, and tangent, while mocking Indigenous people whose land and children white people stole, and who still have not been made whole after four hundred years.

In reality, one would expect to see this revolting little amuse bouche at a cross burning or Travis Tritt concert — both of which happen in the dark and with very few people in attendance.

That this happened in the presence of a captive audience comprised of children is definitive proof (no math pun intended) that Critical Race Theory should be MANDATORY educational training for teachers, let alone students. Especially since Reed has purportedly been doing this lesson in just such a manner for the last ten years, at LEAST.

If you're so inclined to make a few phone calls, please feel free.

Yesterday a Native American student filmed this video in his Math class. After several minutes of the teacher “war hooping & tomahawk chopping” the student began filming because he, “felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record.” pic.twitter.com/4zvFS6JfPw — Iviviq ᐃᕕᕕᖅ ❄️ (@UrbanInuk) October 21, 2021

We need to end discrimination and violence against indigenous youth in schools! We’re not in the 1960s anymore, she should know better!



Update: this teachers name is Candace Reed. She has been doing this since at least 2012. — Iviviq ᐃᕕᕕᖅ ❄️ (@UrbanInuk) October 21, 2021

This is what happens when incompetent teachers Google “SohCahToa Indian” and decide to make racist cosplay the focus of their trigonometry lesson. pic.twitter.com/Q5UxrqmM5a — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) October 21, 2021

To be clear, no state legislator anywhere is trying to ban THIS from classrooms, presumably because no white child will be made "uncomfortable" by it. — John James (@musicman495) October 21, 2021

UPDATE:

In what must be a record, this article needs an update in the 12 minutes it's been published. She's been placed on "leave" while the school district "investigates" something they've known about for ten full years, but suddenly find abhorrent because now they're famous for being terrible.