Mom Complains AP Book Gave Her Son Nightmares, Twitter Reacts

So naturally Twitter was skeptical when a new Glenn Youngkin ad appeared about this nice Republican lawyer mom whose high school senior son was so, so traumatized by a Toni Morrison book that it gave him nightmares and he couldn't even finish the book. That mean old Terry McAuliffe refused to sign a bill that would give parents notice about sexual material in their kids' assignments.

What's it like to have Terry McAuliffe block you from having a say in your child's education?



This mom knows – she lived through it. Watch her powerful story.

Well! Turns out she's a book-banning Christian activist, and this trauma happened almost ten years ago. Sounds like she's never gotten over it!

Right. So concerned parent, Laura Murphy, who also happens to be a conservative activist and was the "2016 Virginia Family Foundation Citizen of the Year"



Clearly she has no ulterior motives... 🙄

Twitter took it from there.

If this mom doesn't want her kids getting exposed to college-level readings like Toni Morrison's Beloved, then she shouldn't enroll them in AP courses which have college-level readings.



Maybe seal them in some kind of special bubble where Pulitzer Prize winners won't hurt them? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 25, 2021

He could’ve opted out of that book but chose not to.



He could've opted out of that book but chose not to.

He's now a lawyer at the @NRCC.

Wait … is this Concerned Mother’s son now a 27-year-old lawyer for the National Republican Congressional Committee?



Wait … is this Concerned Mother's son now a 27-year-old lawyer for the National Republican Congressional Committee?

Has he overcome his fear of Toni Morrison?

“When my son showed me his reading assignment, my heart sunk. It was some of the most explicit material you can imagine.”



"When my son showed me his reading assignment, my heart sunk. It was some of the most explicit material you can imagine."

When will dirty-minded teachers stop asking our precious children to read the pornographic Bible? 🙏

Oh come on.



The book was ‘Beloved,’ whose author WON THE NOBEL PRIZE for literature almost 30 years ago.



This is too scary? — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) October 25, 2021

If you're a senior in high school complaining to your mom about a reading assignment, dude

Her poor traumatized son went on to law school, got married last year, and is now a lawyer for the National Republican Campaign Committee! He turned out to be a classic Republican operative! (Oh good, I was SO worried!)

Keep your eye on this fragile snowflake. I predict he will be the next Brett Kavanaugh!