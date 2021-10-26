Politics
Mom Complains AP Book Gave Her Son Nightmares, Twitter Reacts

The son was a high school senior and the book was part of his AP English reading assignments.
By Susie Madrak
So naturally Twitter was skeptical when a new Glenn Youngkin ad appeared about this nice Republican lawyer mom whose high school senior son was so, so traumatized by a Toni Morrison book that it gave him nightmares and he couldn't even finish the book. That mean old Terry McAuliffe refused to sign a bill that would give parents notice about sexual material in their kids' assignments.

Well! Turns out she's a book-banning Christian activist, and this trauma happened almost ten years ago. Sounds like she's never gotten over it!

Twitter took it from there.

Her poor traumatized son went on to law school, got married last year, and is now a lawyer for the National Republican Campaign Committee! He turned out to be a classic Republican operative! (Oh good, I was SO worried!)

Keep your eye on this fragile snowflake. I predict he will be the next Brett Kavanaugh!

