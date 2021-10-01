Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Jayapal: Progressives Will Come Down On Top Number To Pass Both Bills

Rep. Pramila Jayapal explained that President Biden wants both bills passed and progressives in the House will come down in future negotiations in good faith.
By John Amato
43 min ago by John Amato
Views:

President Biden met with House Democrats earlier today to discuss moving the infrastructure and Build Back Better bills forward together.

The leader of the Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, told the press as the meeting ended that getting the reconciliation bill done is of paramount importance.

"We need to get this reconciliation bill and you know it's gonna be tough," Jayapal said.

She continued, "We're gonna to have to come down on our number and we're going to have to do that work."

A reporter off-camera asked what time frame president Biden gave the House Democrats, Rep. Jayapal was clear: "There is no time table."

"The president is okay with that strategy?"

"The president said we are going to get both bills done..." Jayapal affirmed.

When the reporter asked about the corrupt moderates (my term) she said to ask them.

What progressives accomplished last night was to break the so-called moderates' blackmail. By forcing the infrastructure bill vote to remain coupled with the Build Back Better bill, progressives now have the upper hand on good faith negotiations.

We will keep you informed as the news comes in.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team