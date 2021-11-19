Democrats Pass Build Back Better Bill

Update: The Build Back Better Bill passed with only one Democratic defector: Rep. Jared Golden from Maine. This, despite Kevin McQarthy’s pathetic audition for Speaker.

I had no idea anyone, even a Republican leader, could fit that many lies into one speech. Of course, McCarthy was performing for an Audience Of One, "projecting strength" and delaying the "radical socialist agenda" so Republicans could run campaign ads saying it was "passed in the middle of the night."

Pelosi sent everyone home and the bill is now expected to pass at 8 a.m.

Twitter reacted:

The #McCarthyMeltdown will go down as the saddest self-own ever in American political history.pic.twitter.com/eWfQZmBomu — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile Democrats have recessed for the evening leaving Kevin and his band of fools to continue their irrelevant incoherent rant while all the adults who are interested in governing get some much needed sleep. Just before this, Pelosi put this out: “Is Kevin McCarthy OK?” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TyND6nnwOe — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) November 19, 2021

Kevin McCarthy has now shown more anger about making child care affordable than he has about the insurrection on January 6th. https://t.co/HNA5lyAlLv — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 19, 2021

The banter between @AOC and @RepRaskin while Kevin McCarthy grandstands has given me hope for the future.



I’m not even kidding.



More of this from Dem leaders please. Just tell it like it is. It helps make us feel less insane out here in the cheap seats.pic.twitter.com/OmxyKYBybL — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) November 19, 2021

I wish Kevin McCarthy loved delivering for working families as much as he loves the sound of his own voice. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) November 19, 2021

It is a feat of epic proportions to speak for four hours straight and not produce a single memorable phrase, original insight or even a joke.



McCarthy thinks he is a wit but so far he has proved he is only half right. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 19, 2021

Karen needs to speak and speak and spe …#McCarthyMeltdown pic.twitter.com/THbzS2D4y2 — ABBA (@Abba_Annabelle) November 19, 2021

Kevin McCarthy's brain is just randomly firing now. He's yelling whatever fragment of a thought enters his head. pic.twitter.com/pEvFH8SjH4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2021