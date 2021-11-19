Democrats Pass Build Back Better Bill

Update: The Build Back Better Bill passed with only one Democratic defector: Rep. Jared Golden from Maine. This, despite Kevin McQarthy’s pathetic audition for Speaker.
———
I had no idea anyone, even a Republican leader, could fit that many lies into one speech. Of course, McCarthy was performing for an Audience Of One, "projecting strength" and delaying the "radical socialist agenda" so Republicans could run campaign ads saying it was "passed in the middle of the night."
Pelosi sent everyone home and the bill is now expected to pass at 8 a.m.
Twitter reacted: