Kevin McCarthy Wins House Minority Leader Over Jim Jordan

Kevin "those Benghazi investigations were about tanking Hillary's poll numbers wait did I say that out loud?" McCarthy has going for him that he's not Jim Jordan.
By Frances Langum
We can't write about Kevin McCarthy without pulling from our treasured video archives that moment when Kevin McCarthy threw his House Speakership in the toilet. Watch above this clip from 2015 where McCarthy tells Hannity in his outside voice that the purpose of the Benghazi hearings was to hurt Hillary Clinton's poll numbers. The result? McCarthy pulled his name from consideration to be House Speaker, and Paul Ryan was dragged kicking and screaming into the position.

But Republicans are always willing to give one of their own a second chance to make a bad impression, so McCarthy beats out Jim Jordan, likely the only WORSE candidate in the House apart from Louis Gohmert and Steve King, to become House Minority (irony! he's a white guy of course) leader.

The final vote in the house was 159-43.

And burying the lede Liz Cheney got her wish:


