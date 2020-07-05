Politics
'Dear Kevin,' 'Dear Republicans' Trend, As GOPLeader Impugns Democrats' Patriotism

A stupid tweet Sunday morning by Kevin McCarthy has just served to inflame Democrats, eager to exact "great vengeance and furious anger" upon Trump and all Republicans.
By Ed Scarce

And with that bit of Trump-like idiocy, the House minority leader did nothing but pour more gasoline on the fire for Democrats who are already itching to vote and rid this country of the Trump plague on the country in November, once and for all.

The responses to McCarthy on Twitter have been as you would expect. Filled with the passion of the righteous who will exact "great vengeance and furious anger" upon Trump and those who support him.

Soon after, #DearRepublicans began to trend.

