'Dear Kevin,' 'Dear Republicans' Trend, As GOPLeader Impugns Democrats' Patriotism

Dear Democrats: You cannot save America if you don’t even believe in her. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 5, 2020

And with that bit of Trump-like idiocy, the House minority leader did nothing but pour more gasoline on the fire for Democrats who are already itching to vote and rid this country of the Trump plague on the country in November, once and for all.

The responses to McCarthy on Twitter have been as you would expect. Filled with the passion of the righteous who will exact "great vengeance and furious anger" upon Trump and those who support him.

Dear Kevin: Believing in America means believing in ALL Americans — not just, white, racist, Republican rich people. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 5, 2020

Fuck off, sincerely America. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 5, 2020

Dear Kevin: You just admitted America needs saving from y’all, who are in charge. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 5, 2020

Dear Kevin McCarthy,

America told me she doesn't believe in the Republican party. Eat a bag of dicks.

Sincerely,

A Democratic Voter https://t.co/XCmVxeJzr5 — 🎃Anastas2002🎃 #BlackLivesMatter (@anastas2002) July 5, 2020

Soon after, #DearRepublicans began to trend.

Dear Republicans:

You cannot save America

If you do not save AMERICANS. https://t.co/H15Gh77NJu — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) July 5, 2020

Dear Republicans, you can’t save America if you don’t even try to save the American people. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 5, 2020