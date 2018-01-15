House Majority Leader Segregates Starbursts, Caters To Trump's Desire For Pure Pink And Red Mix

Here is a story of Trump sycophant and Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's method of sweetening up Dear Leader. It involves, as you might imagine, Starbursts of a certain color, according to an article in the Washington Post.

“We’re there, having a little dessert, and he offers me some,” McCarthy recalled in an interview. “Just the red and the pink. A bit later, a couple of his aides saw me with those colors and told me, ‘Those are the president’s favorites.’ ”

What is an obsequious Majority Leader to do? Action is required!

McCarthy dispatched his staff to prepare a gift. Go forth and buy Starbursts, he ordered!

Thou shalt separate the orange and green from the pink and the red, he further commanded.

When you have segregated the good Starbursts from the 'shitholes,' place them into a jar, McCarthy instructed, and put my name on the jar.

When the Starbursts were purified, so that only the pink and the red remained, it was delivered to Trump as a little expression of love for Dear Leader from a co-equal branch of the legislature.

Trump, needless to say, was thrilled.

McCarthy, it seems, is one of Trump's biggest champions in the House of Representatives, and knows exactly the right ways to flatter and serve Dear Leader.

Sometimes, what McCarthy doesn’t say also is helpful to the president. He has generally not criticized Trump — not just in Florida on Sunday night but ever since Trump referred to “shithole countries” in the Oval Office meeting Thursday.

Well, sure. Would a man who willingly segregates the red and the pink Starbursts while protecting the "president" from the green and the orange ones object to a little epithet against countries populated with people whose color the "president" doesn't like?

I hardly think so.