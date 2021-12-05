Chuck Todd Blames Democrats For GOP Anti-Vax Agendas

NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd declined to criticize Republican governors with anti-vaccination agendas while he blamed Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration for not pushing vaccine mandates hard enough.
By DavidDecember 5, 2021

NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd declined to criticize Republican governors with anti-vaccination agendas while he blamed Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration for not pushing vaccine mandates hard enough.

"I feel like they've been pretty reluctant to go back and put this front and center until this week when I think the Omicron variant made it impossible for them not to do it this way," Todd said during a promotion for Meet the Press. "What are they going to do to push back on anti-vaccine mandate pushback. There they have done -- they have not defended their vaccine mandate. It's a soft mandate. They've allowed sort of the right to dictate the messaging on that."

"They're also telling us they want to have more tests available," he continued. "That's a promise that goes back two presidencies now. We've been promised more available testing, quicker, faster, at-home for over -- for now almost two years -- basically for the entire pandemic -- and we're still not there."

Despite Todd's complaint, PCR tests are widely available from CVS and other pharmacies.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue