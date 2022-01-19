Watch This Nutjob GOPer Vow To 'Make The Devil Run'

An assortment of COVID-19 and QAnon conspiracy theorists have been traveling to red state churches as part of The ReAwaken America Tour. At a stop in Phoenix last week, Latinos For Trump President Bianca Garcia, a right-wing activist and conspiracy theorist who is now running for a seat in the Texas state Senate, did her tent revival schtick. It's really something! Via Media Matters:

Garcia told the crowd that she has been called by God to take her “rightful place” in the state capitol and “make the devil run.” “The Lord said, ‘I need my remnant to rise up and take your rightful place in the government.’ So, I decided to run for Texas senate in District 11,” Garcia declared. “I literally am running against the establishment. But the Lord told me, ‘You’re going to the Capitol, and you’re gonna make those walls shake, and you’re gonna make the devil run!'” “You ain’t taking my guns,” Garcia shouted. “You ain’t going after our faith. You ain’t going after our family. And let me tell you something: I will fight to the death because if that’s what my ancestors did, I will do it.”

Hear how loud Bianca yells? She claims she can't wear a mask because she has a "breathing problem."

Even though the Texas election hasn't happened yet, Bianca is claiming victory:

She declares that she’s running on a three-part platform: faith, family, and freedom. And she says that it’s such a winning message that she has, in fact, already won despite opposition from “the establishment and the RNC itself.” “I have conquered it already. It is mine. I am claiming the victory,” Garcia says in a clip highlighted by Right Wing Watch.

Bless her heart.