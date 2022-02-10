Biden To Propose Largest Pay Hike For Fed Employees In 20 Years

Federal employees and military service members would get average raises of 4.6 percent next January under the budget Joe Biden is expected to propose in March, marking their largest salary hike in 20 years. Via The Washington Post:

The pay increase would follow an average 2.7 percent raise that took effect last month for 2.1 million executive branch workers, as Biden proposed early last year. The increase took effect by default under a federal pay law after Congress took no position on the increase by the end of December.

The salary boost Biden will propose for 2023 will be part of a wide-ranging budget the administration is expected to release in early March for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. Raises are paid in January.

The Office of Management and Budget declined to comment. The senior officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the budget proposal publicly.