Marge Greene: Christians Who Help Immigrants Controlled By Satan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was interviewed by far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris of Church Militant, and guess who is behind Christian organizations that are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees? You guessed it: SATAN. Via Right Wing Watch:

“I thought we had a separation of church and state,” Greene sighed after Voris complained about Catholic Relief Services and other Christian organizations receiving federal funds to assist in resettlement efforts.

So we can assume Madge is deeply opposed to the Christian anti-abortion groups who get government funding to badger pregnant women to give birth? Ha ha, of course not! Republican extremists aren't consistent. They're just random meme machines.

“What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Greene declared. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live.” “We are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws,” she continued. “It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.”

I'd love to hear Madge explain which globalist policy the Catholic Church is pushing.

“The bishops of Catholic relief charities and services, they should be all in support of that,” Greene declared. “If the bishops were reading the Bible and truly preaching the word of God to their flock and not covering up child sex abuse and pedophilia, loving one another would have the true meaning and not the perversion and the twisted lie that they’re making it to be.”

Yes, she recently said she left the Catholic Church over the child sex abuse and pedophilia. Finally, a rational point!

So, um, Madge: Why are you still a Republican?

If conservatives are going to smear LGBTQ people and progressives as child predators, then maybe we should talk a little more about the GOP's many sexual misconduct scandals. https://t.co/5eBk05GaQE via @slate — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 29, 2022

Why is it that the Republican party that pretends to care about grooming children & sex crimes in general, has SO MANY member perverts linked to sex crimes? GOP Senator Ray Holmberg resigns chair after texts with man in jail https://t.co/iheOsb9S8Z — Pamela Adams (@pjcadams) April 25, 2022

BREAKING: Police have raided the home of prominent MAGA influencer, Andrew Tate, as part of a human trafficking investigation. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 25, 2022

Here is another upstanding, Evangelical, macho, white-male, community leader who likes to help little boys become better people. Mysteriously, he only likes to do this in private and naked pic.twitter.com/q5RQSOjI9e — LikeWaterForChocolate 🅒🅗🅞🅒 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@AsIfIHadWings) April 27, 2022

If you understand the network of schools placed in distant counties run by sheriffs where child trafficking can flourish with a few envelopes of cash, this makes total sense. https://t.co/IpwwxByOr9 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 23, 2022

Republican Sex Crimes



Roy Moore

Dennis Hastert

Joseph Dendy

Howard Heldreth

David Swartz

Judge Mark Pazuhanich

Nicholas Morensy

Edison Aldarando

Philip Giordano

Tom Shortridge

Peter Dibble

Donald Lukens

Mark Grethen

Ralph Shortey

Robert Bauman

pic.twitter.com/bSYSmrEFYY — Roxanna Gunderson (@xochitl1906) April 21, 2022