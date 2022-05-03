Ohio And Indiana Primary Results Open Thread - Update 2

Polls close at 6 PM Eastern/3 Pacific in the portion of Indiana located in the Eastern Time Zone, while the rest of the state follows an hour later. Voting concludes in Ohio at 7:30 PM Eastern time.

Open thread for primaries below...

UPDATE 5:50 PM PDT:

Tim Ryan wins the Democratic Senate primary

Mike Dewine wins the Republican Governor primary

Shontel Brown leads Nina Turner 70/30%

The race for Republican Senate candidate is still with Dolan and JD Vance running neck and neck. I understand Dave Wasserman has called it already, but we're leaving it open for now.

UPDATE 2: Looks like JD Vance will go up against Tim Ryan.