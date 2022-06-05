Gunman Kills Wisconsin Judge, Had 'Hit List' Of Targets

On Friday morning, a gun man broke into the home of former Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge John Roemer, zip tied him to a chair and shot and killed him. Police called the killing a targeted act and a possible case of domestic terrorism.

Another man was found in the basement with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspected murderer was identified as Douglas K. Uhde. Uhde had appeared before Judge Roemer after an appeal of a criminal case. Roemer sentenced Uhde to prison and supervised release.

In 2002, Uhde was sentenced in Adams County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison and seven years extended supervision, in connection with an August 2001 armed burglary of a township of Quincy home. Columbia County Circuit Court Judge James Miller also ordered Uhde to undergo psychiatric treatment, have no contact with his victims, and undergo DNA testing. Uhde entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. [...] But Uhde then won an appeal and was allowed to withdraw his plea after the 4th District Appellate Court ruled the judge in the case should have explained the state's truth in sentencing rules during the plea hearing. The appellate court decision was later reversed by the state Supreme Court. The case was reopened and went before Roemer, who in 2005 sentenced Uhde to six years of prison and nine years of extended supervision.

While in a minimum security prison, Uhde had escaped for three weeks and subsequently earned more jail time.

A "hit list" was found in Uhde's car. The list included 13 names, including such prominent names such as Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and US Senator Mitch McConnell, as well as Judge Roemer.

Uhde is currently in the hospital and listed as being in critical condition.