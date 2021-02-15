Marjorie Taylor Greene Marks Parkland Anniversary By Calling For More Guns In Schools

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday marked the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by calling for more guns in classrooms.

Greene, who has mocked victims of the shooting, made the remarks on Twitter after President Joe Biden released a statement proposing tougher gun laws.

"In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever," Biden's statement said. “We owe it to all those we've lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now."

Greene responded by saying more guns should be allowed in schools.

".@JoeBiden had 30,000 armed guards at his inauguration, he clearly believes in good guys with guns," she tweeted. "The best way to prevent school shootings is to repeal all gun free school zones and protect our kids like he protects himself."

.@JoeBiden had 30,000 armed guards at his inauguration, he clearly believes in good guys with guns.



The best way to prevent school shootings is to repeal all gun free school zones and protect our kids like he protects himself.#FixIt — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 14, 2021

Earlier this month, Democrats voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments due to her remarks about school shootings and other controversial statements.

Greene defended herself in a speech on the House floor.

"You see, school shootings are absolutely real," she said at the time. "I know the fear that these kids have, and this is why and I say this sincerely with all my heart, because I love our kids, every single one of your children, all of our children."