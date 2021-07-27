QAnon Convinced A Father His Son Lied About Surviving Parkland

You would think a young person who had suffered the trauma of losing nine classmates in the 2018 shooting, followed by survivor’s guilt, had suffered enough from that horrific event. But one young person is now dealing with a father ragefully insisting the massacre never happened.

In a heartbreaking interview with VICE News, “Bill,” who only agreed to speak with VICE anonymously, for fear of QAnon retaliation, explained that the pandemic and the anti-lockdown protests fueled his father’s first foray into QAnon. Then Bill’s father saw a video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) following and harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg, while he was in Washington, D.C. to lobby for stronger gun control laws.

Ever since then, Bill’s father has become convinced the shooting his son survived was a so-called “false flag” event and that the shooter was “a radical commie actor.” “From there it snowballed into what he is today, believing that if the government is able to overthrow an election, then everything else is probably a lie too,” Bill added.

Bill said his father was previously so understanding he stopped wearing burgundy-colored t-shirts, because that was the color of the shooter’s shirt and it made Bill uncomfortable. “That person is completely gone and I miss him so fucking much,” Bill said. Now, when he’s been drinking, his father calls Bill “a real piece of work” for “being part of” the hoax “and putting your family through it too."

His relationship with his mother has deteriorated, too. He has told her, “if she doesn't start putting her foot down, I'm leaving with no interest in seeing my dad again.”

Although he has turned 18, Bill says he has delayed leaving home because he wanted to “fix” his father. Now, he says, “I don't know how to help someone that far gone.”

It’s not mentioned in the article, but it’s a near certainty that Fox News and/or OAN, Newsmax and social media has played a part in this family tragedy.