Snooki Cuts Ad For Fetterman Over Oz's Jersey Roots

Nicole “Snooki” LaValle of "Jersey Shore" fame mocked Dr. Oz for going to Pennsylvania, "temporarily."
By Ed ScarceJuly 15, 2022

These internet campaign videos for John Fetterman just keep getting better and better. Attacking his Republican opponent, who really lives in New Jersey (and any place other than Pennsylvania) has seen Fetterman tanking Mehmet Oz's (or Doc Hollywood as Fetterman refers to him) poll numbers so it's likely we'll continue to see more of this, not less.

Source: The Hill

Former “Jersey Shore” cast member Nicole “Snooki” LaValle is starring in a new campaign video for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman that highlights questions of Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s ties to the Garden State.

“Hey, Mehmet! This is Nicole —Snooki,” LaValle says into the camera in the video released Thursday.

“I’m a hot mess on a reality show, basically, and I enjoy life,” adds the 34-year-old former MTV star.

“I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it’s like the best place ever and we’re all hot messes,” LaValle tells the former “Dr. Oz” host.

“But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know, I will not forget you,” LaValle says in a mocking tone.

“And don’t worry, you’ll be back in New Jersey soon. This is only temporary,” she adds, before giving a kiss to the camera.

