Bipartisan Election Bill Designed To Prevent Another January 6th

Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren have introduced bipartisan legislation they believe will adequately reform a 135-year-old law, aimed at preventing future presidents from trying to overturn election results through Congress. It states that the vice president has no role in validating a presidential election. Via the Washington Post:

The Presidential Election Reform Act (PERA) also would expand the threshold necessary for members of both chambers to object to a state’s results, as well as clarify the role governors play in the process.

The House bill introduced Monday is just one of several proposals pitched by members and senators to reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which sets the parameters for how Congress should tally electoral college votes that officially certify a presidential election. It is the only piece of legislation on the topic that has the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

[...] Influenced by their year-long investigation on what sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection, Cheney and Lofgren noted in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Sunday that it is incumbent upon Congress to pass reforms, arguing Trump exploited the Electoral Count Act and pressured Vice President Mike Pence to reject votes for Joe Biden from certain states. Pence declined to do so, inflaming Trump and his allies, who continue to espouse the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen.