Trump Supporters, Please Collect Your Hero. He's Coming Unglued

Sometime after 1:00 a.m., former President Donald Trump blew a gasket on Truth Social, lashing out once again at Special Counsel Jack Smith. And now, he woke up to tear into Smith again. I don't think it will help the one-term President to lash out at the man who is investigating his corrupt ass, but that's Trump's modus operandi.

"Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn't it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn't be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT "Justice" Department and FBI, which are stuffed with, and listening to, Radical Left "MONSTERS," who will cause difficulties for our Country the likes of which we have not seen before," Lumpy wrote. "By the way, OBAMA SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (and got caught!), & what about the MASSIVE Joe & Hunter BIDEN CORRUPTION (Evidence already in!)?"

Then Trump went all shouty caps in another post.

"THE FAKE NEWS IS THE MOST CORRUPT OF ALL. THEY ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - THE ENEMY OF THE USA," he screamed into the void. "TURN IN THE SUPREME COURT LEAKER!"

I'm going to go out on a limb to suggest that Lumpy is worried about the possibility of him being indicted for his role in the January 6th insurrection:

"January 6th was all about a highly CORRUPT ELECTION, which is the only thing the Unselects refused to investigate!" he added.

Jack Smith has a solid reputation. Trump, who has a terrible reputation, is trying to smear his investigator. We've seen this play out before. The Supreme Court leaker, by the way, was Samuel Alito.

Shouldn't he be busy hosting brunch for his Nazi pals?