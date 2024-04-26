Axios Gets Spanked For NYTimes-Style Hit Piece On Biden

Hey, did you guys hear that President Joe Biden is old? It's true—a shithole site with shithole writers has a "scoop" on it. As Susie Madrak wrote earlier today, "the New York Times is nothing more than a Mean Girls burn book," after repeated "articles" on Biden's age simply because the President wouldn't grant them an interview. I'm guessing Biden isn't interested in a sit-down interview with Axios either. After all, they keep writing pieces on his age, even though he's only three years older than Trump.

Their LOL scoop:

President Biden has introduced a change to his White House departure and return routine. Instead of walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One by himself, he's now often surrounded by aides.

Oh no, the horror of it all! Meanwhile, we have the Supreme Court deciding if a President can kill people with impunity/immunity. That's some hard-hitting stuff you got there, Axios. Tell us more.

Why it matters: With aides walking between Biden and journalists' camera position outside the White House, the visual effect is to draw less attention to the 81-year-old's halting and stiff gait.

Zoom in, y'all:

Zoom in: Some Biden advisers have told Axios they're concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age.

That's probably not true because there's this:

Weeks ago the President told aides that he'd prefer a less formal approach, a White House official told Axios. He suggested that they walk with him.

Were they gold sneakers, Axios writers Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson? Yes, it took two people to write that garbage.

Biden increasingly has worn shoes with extra support, including a pair of black Hoka sneakers. His doctor has disclosed that the President suffers from "spinal arthritis" and "mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet" which has contributed to his stiff gait while walking.

Buried toward that bottom is this:

The doctor declared Biden "fit for duty" and released far more information about his health than Donald Trump's team has revealed about the 77-year-old ex-president.

Quite a few people are unfollowing the publication. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger writes, "Well axios sucks now too."

Claudius S writes, "Why do you call looking at pictures a scoop?"

This enrages me. Here we fucking go again, just like 2016. 👆 — Joe Demo (@DemocrattJoe) April 26, 2024

I have arthritis, too. Call me old, and I'll agree with you. It's not a dirty word, but shitty people like Hans and Alex stigmatize age.