Bernie Supports Joe, Chides Dems For 'Circular Firing Squad'

Bernie Sanders strongly endorsed Old Joe Biden in The New York Times’ opinion section yesterday, citing his national policy accomplishments while acknowledging Sanders’ disagreements with the president on certain other issues, such as Israel. Via HuffPost:

Sanders wrote that he felt Biden was the “the most effective president in the modern history of our country and is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump — a demagogue and pathological liar.” He admonished the “corporate media” for the continued coverage of Biden’s wavering support among his party in the wake of his June debate with Trump.

“Unfortunately,” Sanders wrote, “too many Democrats have joined that circular firing squad.”

“Yes. I know: Mr. Biden is old, is prone to gaffes, walks stiffly and had a disastrous debate with Mr. Trump. But this I also know: A presidential election is not an entertainment contest. It does not begin or end with a 90-minute debate."

“Enough! Mr. Biden may not be the ideal candidate, but he will be the candidate and should be the candidate,” he went on before concluding with an ominous line: "For the sake of our kids and future generations, he must win."