Why Did Ron DeSantis Appoint Ben Sasse UF Prez?

You may not be following this, but the story of the former Nebraska GOP senator is fairly mindboggling. He was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over the University of Florida after DeSantis purged the place of woke academics. Why was he given a free hand on spending? Via The Independent Florida Alligator, the school's student paper:

In his 17-month stint as UF president, Ben Sasse more than tripled his office’s spending, directing millions in university funds into secretive consulting contracts and high-paying positions for his GOP allies.

Sasse ballooned spending under the president’s office to $17.3 million in his first year in office — up from $5.6 million in former UF President Kent Fuchs’ last year, according to publicly available administrative budget data.

A majority of the spending surge was driven by lucrative contracts with big-name consulting firms and high-salaried, remote positions for Sasse’s former U.S. Senate staff and Republican officials.

Sasse’s consulting contracts have been kept largely under wraps, leaving the public in the dark about what the contracted firms did to earn their fees. The university also declined to clarify specific duties carried out by Sasse’s ex-Senate staff, several of whom were salaried as presidential advisers.