White House Condemns Tucker Carlson's Fanboy Embrace Of Holocaust Sympathizer

The White House blasted disgraced Tucker Carlson's recent interviewed with Darryl Cooper, a weird Holocaust sympathizer that blamed Churchill as the real villain of WWII and claimed the Nazis were forced into genocide because there wasn't enough food to feed their prisoners.

I mean, really? Carlson glorified this scumbag by calling him “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States.”

The White House was not a fan. Even Elon Musk deleted a tweet he sent out promoting this interview.

COOPER: You know, Germany, look, they put themselves into a position in Adolf Hitler’s chiefly responsible for this, but his whole regime is responsible for it, that when they went into the east in 1941, they launched a war where they were completely unprepared to deal with the millions and millions of prisoners of war, of local political prisoners, and so forth that they were going to have to handle. They went in with no plan for that and they just threw these people into camps. And millions of people ended up dead there. You know, you have, you have like letters as early as July, August 1941 from commandants of these makeshift camps that they’re setting up for these millions of people who were surrendering or people they’re rounding up and they’re- so it’s two months after, a month or two after Barbarossa was launched, and they’re writing back to the high command in Berlin saying, “We can’t feed these people, we don’t have the food to feed these people.” And one of them actually says ‘Rather than wait for them all to slowly starve this winter, wouldn’t it be more humane to just finish them off quickly now?”

OH MY GOD.

That's like Jeffrey Dahmer saying he had to eat his victims with Teriyaki sauce because the ground was too cold and hard to bury them in.

CNN grabbed this: "The White House responded “Hitler was one of the most evil figures in human history and the ‘chief villain’ of World War II, full stop,” Bates wrote. “The Biden-Harris Administration believes that trafficking in this moral rot is unacceptable at any time, let alone less than one year after the deadliest massacre perpetrated against the Jewish people since the Holocaust and at a time when the cancer of Antisemitism is growing all over the world.”