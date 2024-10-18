RNC Lawyer Christina Bobb Goes Full Nazi, Calls For 'Purge'

Was Christina Bobb on one of those Nazi Flag Boats down in Miami Beach last week?

The Trump flags say "Make America White Again," and so does Christina! Transcript via Media Matters:

CHRISTINA BOBB (GUEST): But if we learned anything from 2020 the lesson is we don't know what the heck they do on Election Day, right? They come up with something crazy. And we have to be, we, not just the RNC or the conservative party, but Americans, you have to be flexible and you have to be willing to see this through until Donald Trump is actually declared the winner because they're going to try to cause – I genuinely believe he wins this election like lawfully, legally, on election night, you know, the correct way.

And I think they're going do everything they can to try to call that into question and challenge it and just create as much turmoil and chaos around his victory as possible. And so Americans really need to be prepared to stand their ground and not give up any ground to the fact that no, we just won this election outright just because you couldn't get enough people to cheat on your behalf, you can't steal our victory.

I think the celebrities that aren't owned by the establishment are probably more likely to speak out now because they have the same concerns that you and I have. I also think there might be a little bit of the Diddy effect where they want to be like, I'm not a pedophile, you know, like I'm not part of that camp. So it's a little bit more socially acceptable because the left is so evil and I don't know what other word to use other than flat out demonic at this point with the fact that they want to normalize pedophilia.

They want to make pedophiles basically a type of protected class. I don't mean that in the legal sense of the word, I just mean, you know, protecting pedophile rights or whatever the heck they're going after. All of the weird transgender stuff that they're doing and then you have the, these, the Diddy case, the Epstein list, and everybody knows, everybody knows that it's the Democrat supporters that are protecting that Epstein list and are quite honestly protecting the Diddy list because it's in the Biden Department of Justice that has that evidence right now, they're the ones that raided that place.

So everybody knows that they're a bunch of Democrats. And so, and if you're not currently owned by the establishment in Hollywood and you want to make sure everybody knows you're not a pedophile the easy way to do that is be like, I'm conservative now. I support Donald Trump. So I think there's a lot of weird, weird things going on behind the scenes that we probably can't see. I hope they all break the surface so that we just get this cleansing in our nation and we can clean out the filth. But I think there's a lot of things going on behind the scenes in many industries that we're not seeing.