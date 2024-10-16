The War On Christmas Started Early This Year

As they say, Christmas comes earlier and earlier this year. And along with it, so does The War On Christmas. The first shot has been fired in the form of a really, really bad Christmas gift. Bath and Body Work recently apologized and pulled a holiday candle, or should I say, a KKKandle?

Bath & Body Works is pulling from its shelves a seasonal candle after complaints the snowflake design on its label resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods. Meant to be a nod to a folded snowflake cutout, some folks online dubbed the design the Klandle and the KKKandle for the pair of cutout holes in the white pointed snowflake tips. The company issued an apology on Thursday about the Snowed In three-wick candle. "At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make – even those that are unintentional like this one," Bath & Body Works said in a statement, shared with USA TODAY. "We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward."

Naturally, rednecks, wing nuts and other racists were quick to defend it, saying it was just an innocent snowflake.

The lesson here is snowflakes like snowflakes but melt down at the sight of a rainbow.

What makes this even more pathetic is that it's not even the first time that the company had been caught being racially inappropriate:

Two years ago, the personal care and fragrance retailer released Black History Month products – Kente cloth designs adorned some packaging – considered as cultural appropriation.

Once can be an accident but two times in as many years is suspect. If it happens again, it's a pattern.