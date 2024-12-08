Czech Diplomat Reads Book About Putin's Trial During Lavrov's Speech

As the Russian Foreign Minister droned on and on about how the United States started the war in Ukraine, reviving the Cold War and provoking a direct conflict with Russia, a Czech diplomat took time to catch up on his reading, a book detailing Vladimir Putin's war crimes.

It is said that Sergey Lavrov was not amused and left immediately after he finished speaking, and before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others could respond to his absurd claims.

Source: UNN

Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake defiantly read the book "The Trial of Vladimir Putin" during the speech of the Russian Foreign Minister to the OSCE. The Czech Foreign Minister left the meeting in protest. During a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the OSCE meeting on December 5, Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake read a book about the upcoming trial of dictator Vladimir Putin. About this Drake wrote in Social Network X, reports UNN. A foreign ministry spokesman published a photo showing the book by lawyer Jeffrey Robertson - The Trial of Vladimir Putin.

While the Russian Foreign Minister delivered his speech at the OSCE, my boss Minister @JanLipavsky left the room, so I made use of my free time and caught up on some compulsory reading. pic.twitter.com/E8MaP4oST8 — Daniel Drake (@czechdrake) December 5, 2024

Many delegations left before Lavrov began speaking, the Polish Foreign Minister telling the room he could not sit there and listen to Lavrov's lies.