Trump Whines To Peter Doocy About Fox News Polls During Rant About Jimmy Kimmel

During a rant about late-night hosts, President Donald Trump veered off subject to complain about Fox News polling.

In an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Peter Doocy told Trump that critics were blaming him for ABC's decision to take Jimmy Kimmel off the air.

The president insisted that FCC Chair Brendan Carr was a "fantastic patriot."

"97% of the things they say about me on television are negative," Trump complained. "And how do you win if that's the case? The credibility of television's way down. Most television, you guys are doing a lot better."

Trump, however, suggested he was not happy with the network's polls.

"I disagree with your pollsters, because I've always proven to be right on that," he remarked. "I would say your pollsters, I don't think your pollsters are any good on Fox, but generally speaking, and the anchors are in every case, they're phenomenal."

A recent Fox News poll found that 54% of voters disapproved of the job Trump was doing as president, while 46% approved.