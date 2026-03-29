Trump's Favorite Fox Chickenhawk Pushes For Troop Deaths In Iran

Trump's favorite Fox chickenhawk warmonger Mark Levin pushed for Trump to send ground troops into Iran right after Trump plugged his show on Truth Social.

After first fearmongering that Iran could acquire a dirty bomb and set it off on the coast of the United States in order to justify Trump's illegal invasion of Iran, Levin proceeded to pretend Trump never said he was against troops on the ground on the campaign trail, before pushing for him to send our military into Iran.

LEVIN: They could create a dirty bomb, is what they call it, and explode it. You don't need to shoot a missile. In fact, I've done all this research. I've looked at all these experts. They make the point that you could blow up a dirty bomb with conventional explosives, if you do it right. But it would have to be a fairly sophisticated terrorist organization.

Well, if Iran wanted to use a dirty bomb, and it doesn't have to enrich to 90 percent at that point, because you don't need to sort of minimize the uranium material to something like this, or like this, for a warhead.

You can have something as big as we had in Hiroshima and so forth. But the point is you could take it into a ship, and this has been a fear of our intelligence agencies and national security people for decades, and dock that boat on the east coast or the west coast, blow up the dirty bomb, and you would send radiation throughout the atmosphere hundreds of miles, if not thousands of miles, depending on the bomb, killing God knows how many people, and of course destroying so much, almost like a Chernobyl effect. Not exactly, but close enough.

And obviously, if Iran's involved, it would be sophisticated enough. They're not handing it to a bunch of Bedouins and something like that. It would be carefully planned.

So what the president is doing is monumental in terms of protecting the American people... in terms of protecting the American people. So this is the problem with the argument of the Democrats. This is the problem with their switched position, Schumer's changed position. This is the problem with the media and so forth.

They're not thinking through, they're not thinking outside the box. The president is, the president has to, people are bringing information to him, and he has to worry about all these things.

Now, one other thing. Troops on the ground. He said, no troops on the ground. I don't remember that in any campaign speech either. But why would we need troops on the ground?

Well, there's a lot of reasons, and we wouldn't need 300,000 of them. It's this uranium, too. We've got to get the uranium. If it cannot be destroyed, if it cannot be altered, we gotta' get it. For the reason I just said. You can make dirty bombs, and over time you can still make sophisticated missiles.

So you need to get to the uranium. That's why I'm reading in the paper, we're talking about the 82nd Airborne, we're talking about these very special forces and the various military services and so forth. He's not talking about sending regular army and infantry in by the hundreds of thousands.

The men he's talking about, the units he's talking about, they are specialized. And you know what else? I remember from my days in the Reagan administration, many of them are trained for a moment like this, to try and secure enriched uranium. Many have been trained for moments like this.

I guess what I'm trying to say is we are in good hands. No, not with Allstate, but with President Trump, because he's a man with enormous intelligence, enormous common sense. He's not an ideologue. He doesn't run around with slogans. He's prudential. He looks at the facts. He looks at the challenge, and he's dealing with it now.

You might say, but he's negotiating a peace deal. First of all, did you look at those 15 points that were in the media? You know what that was? That was unconditional surrender. The Iranians apparently said no. The president said, "Okay. Who's up next?"

I think we're very lucky that he is where he is.