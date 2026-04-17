Public Groper Lauren 'Handy' Boebert Wonders Why 'Everybody Is So Horny?'

Up on Capitol Hill today the discussion was about Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales leaving Congress under a cloud of sexual issues, including accusations of rape.

This led to Rep. Lauren 'Hand job' Boebert to make a remarkable statement.

Boebert: Yeah, go to church, find Jesus. Like, I mean, why is everybody so horny here?

Colorado congresswomen should look within to find out why everybody is so horny.

Her escapades at the Beetlejuice play is stuff of legends.

Vaping, giving hand jobs, and being kicked out publicly does not make a Congresscritter great.