Trump Administration Rejects Women Picked For Soybean Board

They hate women, and they hate farmers, so it makes sense that they especially hate women who are farmers. And that's just what they did, rejecting all women chosen by their peers for the United Soybean Board.

Source: Reuters

CHICAGO - The Trump administration rejected all four women farmers chosen by their peers to represent them in an industry group called the United Soybean Board earlier this year, a rare intervention by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that three of the women suspected was linked to their gender.

From the Pentagon to the U.S. Department of Education, the Trump administration has vowed to root out policies that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, from every layer of government.

Normally, soy farmers pick their representatives and the USDA signs off. This time, the USDA rejected at least five of the farmers selected for the United Soybean Board, including four women. It did not give any reason, according to three of the women.

Sara Stelter, a Wisconsin farmer stripped of her role on the soy board, saw the decision as part of Trump's broader policy.

“It seems like a small thing," Stelter said, "but in other ways, it’s really a big deal because it’s just another thing of where the current administration views women, I believe, and what their role should be."