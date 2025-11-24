Trump's Agriculture Secretary Blames Biden For Soybean Debacle

Gaslighting is all these people have. In yet another edition of every mess Trump makes is Biden's fault, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade try to pin the need for soybean farmers to get a bailout, not on Trump's tariffs, but a "lack of trade deals" under Biden, and the soaring cost of beef on limitations on methane emissions.

As they discussed, a bailout for farmers may be coming soon, but as The New York Times reported, the money may be coming way too late to help many of them, and although Kilmeade did mention the tariffs with China, he ignored other Trump policies that have hurt farmers along with the tariffs, such as restricted immigration and slashing renewable energy subsidies.

Here's the full exchange between Rollins and Kilmeade:

KILMEADE: Meanwhile, the Trump administration says long-delayed relief for struggling farmers is finally coming with a brand new aid package expected in the first week of December, a move aimed at easing pressure on farmers whose earnings are expected to drop again next year. Net farm income is forecasted to fall by about 9 billion, a 6 % decline from 2024.

Joining us now is the US Agriculture Secretary who has her hands full on a daily basis, Brooke Rowllins. Great to see you, Madam Secretary. Could you tell me what's in this deal, what you're capable of telling us? Because I know it's a week away.

ROLLINS: Well, here's what I would say, is that we are still confirming all the formulas. Every day is different, the numbers coming in. But I want to take a step back, if you don't mind. When we talk about our farmers, this is the backbone of America, right? This is the pioneer spirit that made this country so great. Only two of every 10 years do farmers actually make money. And that's an astonishing number.

Any other business, you wouldn't have a lot of people stick around, but these men and women are so, they just feel this righteous work to feed and fuel the country is so important. Then you combine that with the years under Joe Biden, with the cost of inputs, interest rates went up 73%, labor 47%, fuel 35%.

Then there were no new trade deals in those four years under Joe Biden. We went from a surplus of agriculture trade under Trump won to a deficit, a $50 billion deficit. So we're in this perfect storm and that's what the president is committed to solve.

KILMEADE: And what they really had, they took a gut punch from is when the president, in China was having this sparring session, they said, how do we hurt President Trump? Well, his bread basket is farmers.

ROLLINS: That's right.

KILMEADE: So they stopped buying soybeans and now they have agreed to buy trillions of dollars worth of soybeans. Has that already started?

ROLLINS: It has. In fact, it almost started immediately after no new purchase orders for months. The minute that Secretary Bessent, President Trump, of course, is the ultimate deal-maker, but we got that deal going with China. Still being inked. So it still has not been released yet. But we've had about a trillion or a million and a half metric tons of soybeans start making their way over.

KILMEADE: So the farmers said, who have credit problems and are wondering they maybe have too many soybeans in stockpile, money is coming. You're going to give them the figure a little bit later. Even though they prefer to sell, this is one way to keep them on.

ROLLINS: Yeah, they don't want to farm for government checks, right? They want to farm for real pay for what they do. But soybeans are looking better. I think it's the highest price it's been in 15 months. We've got some other row crops that we're working on. But yes, soon to be announced, likely the week after Thanksgiving. And we're just so grateful for our farmers and our ranchers. And prices are coming down. I think from the affordability perspective, we solve for these inputs, you're going to see some incredible, incredible numbers come in.

KILMEADE: Because of this craziness around climate change...

ROLLINS: That's right.

KILMEADE: We have a shortage of cattle and cows. I mean...

ROLLINS: 75-year low, Brian.

KILMEADE: And that's only because the methane from the cows they thought was killing the ozone?

ROLLINS: Well, there's no doubt that the left and the Democrats in the last administration waged war against our agriculture producers, against our cattle raisers. We are at a 75-year low. You know, there was basically no support. But the Trump administration, we've opened up 5 million acres of grazing land. We're distributing processing around the country.



We're here to support our cattle ranchers. We're gonna bring the cost of beef down. The president is very, very focused on that. And we feel really good about the structure of what's coming.

KILMEADE: It's just amazing how everything's linked because you have to feed the cattle. So you sell to people, to cattle ranchers, but if you have less cattle, you don't have to sell as much, and it hurts the farmers.