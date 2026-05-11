Angry Dems Are Pushing To Change Retirement Ages For VA SCOTUS

Angry Dem officials held a venting session this weekend to complain about Virginia’s Supreme Court overturning its new gerrymandered map — and some of the Dems floated replacing the state’s Supreme Court in order to push through the new map anyway.

That’s according to a report from The New York Times yesterday. They reported “struggling” Dems like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a private discussion on Saturday, where they fumed about the court’s ruling from a day earlier. They also strategized a potential counterstrike. Times reporter Reid J. Epstein reported the group discussed the “audacious and possibly far-fetched idea” to get the map they all desperately want.

Not everyone loved the plan, though. “The most dramatic idea they discussed — which would involve an unusual gambit to replace the entire state Supreme Court, with a goal of reinstating their gerrymandered map — drew mixed reactions on the call,” Epstein reported. He added, “it was not clear that it would even be viable, or palatable to Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly.” Several Democratic lawmakers representing Virginia in the House were also on the call.

They made no specific plans.

If you live in Virginia, you know what to do. Call your reps!