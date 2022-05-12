Hakeem Jeffries TORCHES Corrupt Besties Clarence And Ginni Thomas

New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had some advice for corrupt Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas reprimanded people protesting the impending SCOTUS decision overturning Roe vs. Wade for being unwilling to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with," insisting the court can't be "bullied."

Neither can half the population, Clarence, and my hometown Brooklyn neighbor, Rep. Jeffries decided to tell you why your rebuke is not only unwelcome, but brazenly hypocritical.

"If Justice Thomas really wants to deal with bullying in America, or this problem of people supposedly unwilling to accept outcomes that they don't like, I've got some advice for Justice Thomas. Start in your own home," began Jeffries. "Have a conversation with Ginni Thomas. She refused to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Why? Because she didn't like the outcome."

Oh, my goodness.

"And so, instead, she tried to steal the election, overthrow the United States government, and install a tyrant. THAT'S bullying. THAT'S being unwilling to accept an outcome because you don't like the results. Because the former twice-impeached, so-called president of the United States of America lost legitimately to Joe Biden," Jeffries thundered. "How did she respond? Instead she said, the Bidens should face a military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay on trumped-up charges of sedition. You've got to be kidding me!"

Devastating. He wasn't finished wiping the floor with The Thomas Besties, though. Not by a long shot.

"And lastly, let me ask this question of Brother Thomas. Why are you such a hater? Hate on civil rights. Hate on women's rights. Hate on reproductive rights. Hate on voting rights. Hate on marital rights. Hate on equal protection under the law. Hate on liberty and justice for all. Hate on free and fair elections. Why are you such a hater?"

Jeffries rattled off that list of damning, incontrovertible truths about Clarence Thomas' views and votes, before his dramatic rhetorical dismount.

"And you think you can get away with it, escape public scrutiny, because you think that shamelessness is your superpower?" Jeffries asked. "Well, here's a newsflash, straight from the House Judiciary Committee. Truth crushed to the ground will rise again, and truth will be your Kryptonite."

From your mouth, Rep. Jeffries. From your mouth.