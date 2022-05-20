Ginni Thomas Leaned On AZ Election Officials To Commit Voter Fraud

Is it a good news day or a bad one when we see Ginni Thomas popping up? We're gonna call it good, because it means the media is doggedly pursuing this insurrectionist grifter and her corrupt sexual harasser of a husband on the Supreme Court for their combined traitorous behavior.

The Washington Post revealed that Ginni Thomas "played a much bigger role than we previously knew in pushing the election results. Ginnie Thomas pressed Arizona lawmakers after the 2020 election to set aside Joe Biden's popular vote victory and choose, quote, a clean slate of electors" to overturn Biden's win, and there is an email trail to prove it.

All together now:

BUT HER EMAILS!!!

Nicolle Wallace asked Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) how he was was approaching the investigation into Ginni Thomas' role in the insurrection.

"There are several stunning things to me about what is publicly known and been revealed to me about Ginni Thomas," Schiff began. "Here, she is weighing in with state legislators in Arizona seeking to get them to essentially send a bogus slate of electors who didn't represent who won the popular election in Arizona."

Already election fraud all by itself.

Schiff continued, "And you know, the judge in California, Judge Carter and the case involving Eastman, this lawyer, describes what the former president was involved in as a criminal conspiracy. That was a conspiracy to intervene in the joint session to defraud people."

So, there are already judges saying pressuring states to overturn the will of the people is criminal conspiracy and election fraud.

"And here you have the wife of a Supreme Court justice engaged in a parallel effort to get Arizona to improperly cast aside the votes of millions, and also to add to it, her husband, on the Supreme Court, writing a dissent in a case in a case arguing providing records to Congress that might have revealed those same emails," Schiff deduced. "That conflict of interest just screams at you. So it's a tangled web here, but it is -- it is a pernicious tangled web, at that."

Gee, does anyone wonder why Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenting vote on the decision to provide these records to Congress?

Twitter doesn't.

