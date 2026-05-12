FAFO: Russian Punches Ukrainian Activist, Immediately Regrets It

After the man's assault, he was immediately put in a chokehold by another protester and arrested by police who were standing right there. Oh well.

Source: Facebook/UNIAN UKRAINE NEWS

A Russian victory enthusiast in Vancouver, Canada, could not pass by an anti-war Ukrainian rally and attacked a woman.

The attack was recorded on video by journalist Lesya Pogorelo. She witnessed an unknown man approach the demonstrators, who were chanting: "Russia is a terrorist state." Almost immediately, he forcefully shoved a Ukrainian woman in the face, knocking off her glasses.

One of the rally participants instantly applied a chokehold on the Russian. The police had to exert effort to free the pro-Russian supporter from the Ukrainian's embrace.

After the investigation, the Ukrainian was released, and the Russian was arrested.