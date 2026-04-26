Ukrainian Soldier Has Chilling Message For Russian Recruits

The recruits thought they were going to hear a stirring message from a Russian soldier on the frontline in Ukraine. Instead, Ukraine had hacked into their Zoom call and gave them a somewhat more sobering take on their prospects, most likely to end in their pointless deaths in Ukraine. Probably not the message young recruits wanted to hear just before they head off to die in Putin's war of choice.

Source: The Telegraph

A Ukrainian soldier crashed a military recruitment event at a Russian university, telling students he would be forced to kill them if they joined the army.

In the viral clip, the masked soldier appears on a conference call during what seems to be a military outreach session at the Kuban State Agrarian University in Krasnodar, southern Russia.

Clad in a balaclava, camouflage colours and dark sunglasses, he first poses as a member of Russia’s elite Rubicon drone unit and embarks on an anecdote about “heroic Russian drone operators”, before suddenly dropping the pretence and revealing himself as Ukrainian, vowing to kill any enlistees.

“I am, in fact, a soldier, just not a Russian one,” he says. “I am Ukrainian. And I want to tell you this: God forbid you come here, I will have no choice but to kill you, each and every one of you who signs a contract.

“The front line has not moved for four years. It is frozen in place,” he adds, saying that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had created “a cemetery the size of two countries”.

“And, frankly, every person who sets foot on Ukrainian soil, we will kill every one of them,” he adds.