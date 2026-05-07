John Roberts: Wahh! Wahh! You People Don't Understand Us!

John Roberts is having a little hissy fit over how Americans view the court as "truly political actors." He also added that the court takes great effort to "figure out what the Constitution means," even though he acknowledged that some of the court's decisions are "unpopular.

Roberts made the comments at a conference of lawyers in Hershey, Pennsylvania, according to the report.

“I think at a very basic level, people think we’re making policy decisions, [that] we’re saying we think this is what things should be as opposed to this is what the law provides,” Roberts said. “I think they view us as truly political actors, which I don’t think is an accurate understanding of what we do. I would say that’s the main difficulty.”

Clearly, some of those "people" who don't understand legal reasoning include Justices Sonia Sotomayer, Elana Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who all simply lack the legal brilliance and judicial temperament Robert and his chorus of yes-men illustrate.

Roberts also criticized Americans who think the court has become part of the political process.

“We’re not simply part of the political process, and there’s a reason for that, and I’m not sure people grasp that as much as is appropriate,” Roberts said.

Oh, puh-LEEZE. It's bad enough that you've turned the Court into a policy arm of the Republican party, but you get to piss on our legs and tell us it's raining?

Tick-tock, you slimy weasel. Reform is coming.