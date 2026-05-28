Two Dead, Nine People Missing In Washington Tank Rupture

“We’re bracing ourselves for this being the deadliest industrial tragedy in modern Washington state history,” Washington governor Bob Ferguson said at a news conference with local authorities on Wednesday.
By Susie MadrakMay 28, 2026

The death toll from the tank-rupture incident at a Washington state paper mill on Tuesday rose to two, with nine people still missing and presumed dead, authorities said.

The Longview fire department said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that one person who was transported to the hospital following the disaster at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co on Tuesday morning had died.

“We’re bracing ourselves for this being the deadliest industrial tragedy in modern Washington state history,” Washington governor Bob Ferguson said at a news conference with local authorities on Wednesday.

The agency said that recovery efforts began at the mill on Wednesday following a delay due to “safety concerns of the structural integrity of the damaged tank”. Authorities have said there is no hope of finding any additional survivors and that the operation had transitioned from rescue to recovery.

Meanwhile, a team of investigators with the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) was set to arrive on scene Wednesday after the federal agency announced it was launching an investigation into the fatal implosion.

The death toll from Tuesday’s chemical tank rupture at a mill in southwest Washington has climbed to at least two people, while nine others remain “unrecovered,” according to authorities. buff.ly/QKOmn4m via @washingtonstatestandard.com

Oregon Capital Chronicle (@oregoncapitalchronicle.com) 2026-05-27T22:23:42.358Z

Nine Workers Missing After Washington Chemical Tank Rupture at Paper Mill — A chemical tank rupture at a Washington state paper mill killed at least one person and left nine workers missing as rescue teams search for survivors. Officials say the incident involved caustic chemicals,…

Upstract (@upstract.com) 2026-05-27T13:01:44.825Z

Contamination entered Columbia River, official says after chemical tank rupture in Washington state: A chemical tank rupture at a Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Washington state on Tuesday resulted in a chemical spill and killed at least two people, with nine o… https://ranked.news/892732?u=b

Ranked News (@rankednews.bsky.social) 2026-05-28T00:05:12.825Z

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