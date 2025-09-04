New West Coast Alliance Will Protect States' Access To Vaccines

There's news of a new West Coast alliance to protect public health. Via the Guardian:

In a joint press release, Governors Gavin Newsom of California, Tina Kotek of Oregon, and Bob Ferguson of Washington said the CDC had become a “political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science”. “President Trump’s mass firing of CDC doctors and scientists – and his blatant politicization of the agency – is a direct assault on the health and safety of the American people,” the Democratic governors said in a joint statement, adding: “California, Oregon, and Washington will not allow the people of our states to be put at risk.”

They are forming the West Coast Health Alliance to protect access to vaccines in their states. Sorry, Florida. The inmates are in charge of the asylum, as News Hound Ellen points out.