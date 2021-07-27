Vaccinated America Has Had It With The Nonsense

California Governor Gavin Newsom put words to the feelings of many responsible, vaccinated Americans: enough is enough.

At a press conference Monday, Newsom gave voice to the vaccinated and called out those public figures -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson, to name two -- who are peddling anti-vax nonsense and comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust.

"We are exhausted, respectfully. Exhausted by the ideological prism that too many Americans are living under. We’re exhausted by the Ron Johnsons and the Tucker Carlsons. We’re exhausted by the Marjorie Taylor Greenes,” Newsom said. “We’re exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been perpetuating misinformation around the vaccine and its efficacy and safety. We’re exhausted by the politicization of this pandemic, and that includes mask-wearing. It has been equated to the Holocaust — it’s disgraceful, it’s unconscionable, and it needs to be called out.”

Newsom also had a perfect analogy for the anti-Covid vaccine MAGA types claiming their "freedom" to do as they choose: drunk driving.

“With all due respect, you don’t have a choice to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else’s lives at risk,” Newsom said. “That’s the equivalent of this moment with the deadliness and the efficiency of the delta virus.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to get attention, the craven and uninformed Marjorie Taylor Greene nasty tweeted right away:

.@GavinNewsom you know what is exhausting to the people of California?



Your communist dictatorship.



Shutting down businesses, closing churches, schools, and beaches is disgraceful



Mandating vaccines against people’s will is unconscionable



Which is why you’re being recalled. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 26, 2021

And Newsom responded:

Disgraceful? Here's a word -- murderous.



Your anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans. Your own supporters are following you off a cliff and into the ICU.



Come clean about vaccines -- they save lives. https://t.co/pJjlzJ3TVJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2021

On topic, Brian Stelter called this week "the week that vaccinated America started to get really fed up."

Thesis: This was the week that vaccinated America started to get really fed up. pic.twitter.com/4VZfkuvVMF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2021

