Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Vaccinated America Has Had It With The Nonsense

Gavin Newsom speaks for many of us vaccinated people who are tired of excuses from stubborn MAGA types.
By Frances Langum
33 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

California Governor Gavin Newsom put words to the feelings of many responsible, vaccinated Americans: enough is enough.

At a press conference Monday, Newsom gave voice to the vaccinated and called out those public figures -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson, to name two -- who are peddling anti-vax nonsense and comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust.

"We are exhausted, respectfully. Exhausted by the ideological prism that too many Americans are living under. We’re exhausted by the Ron Johnsons and the Tucker Carlsons. We’re exhausted by the Marjorie Taylor Greenes,” Newsom said. “We’re exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been perpetuating misinformation around the vaccine and its efficacy and safety. We’re exhausted by the politicization of this pandemic, and that includes mask-wearing. It has been equated to the Holocaust — it’s disgraceful, it’s unconscionable, and it needs to be called out.”

Newsom also had a perfect analogy for the anti-Covid vaccine MAGA types claiming their "freedom" to do as they choose: drunk driving.

“With all due respect, you don’t have a choice to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else’s lives at risk,” Newsom said. “That’s the equivalent of this moment with the deadliness and the efficiency of the delta virus.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to get attention, the craven and uninformed Marjorie Taylor Greene nasty tweeted right away:

And Newsom responded:

On topic, Brian Stelter called this week "the week that vaccinated America started to get really fed up."

h/t TPM

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team