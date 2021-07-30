Joe Scarborough Has Had It With You Unvaccinated People

Joe Scarborough has had it with You People, the ones who refuse to get vaccinated.

"That's what I get when I have family members and friends sending me information from Chinese religious cults, from their websites, and their conspiracy theories. and you send them back facts -- by the way, I'm not sending them facts from an MSNBC website, I'll send facts from a Fox News website or the A.P. or the Wall Street Journal. I'll say this is Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal," he said.

" 'Are those really the facts? Are those really the numbers? People, they didn't die. All those people didn't die. Doctors got paid for saying that somebody died of covid.' I've just got to say the idiocy. and everybody is entitled in this country to be an idiot. If you want to be an idiot, it's not what I do, but if you choose to be an idiot about your personal health and the personal health of your children and the personal health of your family and the personal health of your mother and grandmother and father and grandfather, that's your business, your community, that's fine. That's your business."

But, as he points out, no one has to hire you.

"At this point, a lot of people are getting really pissed off, a lot of people getting angry with this hyper individualism that says 'I have a right to do this.' But no personal responsibility going along with that hyper individualism, no concern for their country and what's in the best interest of their country. No understanding or recognition of Jesus' words, 'Do unto others that which you would do unto yourself.' It's all, 'I have a right to infect my house, to infect my community, to kill everybody that might just come inside of me in a closed, tight room, I have that right. And I'm not going to -- that's fine.

"But at some point you know what, we have to say, you can't work for the federal government, if you don't have the vaccine. You can't teach school if you don't have a vaccine. You can't work in hospitals if you don't have a vaccine. You can't work with our parents and grandparents at long care term facilities if you don't have a vaccine. This is common sense. And I think Joe Biden, is starting to finally pick up what Americans are thinking, which is, 'You know what, if they want to do that to themselves, that's their business. But we need to move on with our life. Something I've been saying now for six months, they can do what they want to do. But we don't have to eat with them, send our parents and grandparents to hospitals with them. Like if they want to live, you know, in the darkness in the edge of town, that's their business. They're Americans.

"But we don't have to let you go where we go. Do what we do if private businesses don't want to hire you for being so reckless with your health and everybody else."