Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Joe Scarborough Has Had It With You Unvaccinated People

He's out of patience, much like the rest of us.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Joe Scarborough has had it with You People, the ones who refuse to get vaccinated.

"That's what I get when I have family members and friends sending me information from Chinese religious cults, from their websites, and their conspiracy theories. and you send them back facts -- by the way, I'm not sending them facts from an MSNBC website, I'll send facts from a Fox News website or the A.P. or the Wall Street Journal. I'll say this is Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal," he said.

" 'Are those really the facts? Are those really the numbers? People, they didn't die. All those people didn't die. Doctors got paid for saying that somebody died of covid.' I've just got to say the idiocy. and everybody is entitled in this country to be an idiot. If you want to be an idiot, it's not what I do, but if you choose to be an idiot about your personal health and the personal health of your children and the personal health of your family and the personal health of your mother and grandmother and father and grandfather, that's your business, your community, that's fine. That's your business."

But, as he points out, no one has to hire you.

"At this point, a lot of people are getting really pissed off, a lot of people getting angry with this hyper individualism that says 'I have a right to do this.' But no personal responsibility going along with that hyper individualism, no concern for their country and what's in the best interest of their country. No understanding or recognition of Jesus' words, 'Do unto others that which you would do unto yourself.' It's all, 'I have a right to infect my house, to infect my community, to kill everybody that might just come inside of me in a closed, tight room, I have that right. And I'm not going to -- that's fine.

"But at some point you know what, we have to say, you can't work for the federal government, if you don't have the vaccine. You can't teach school if you don't have a vaccine. You can't work in hospitals if you don't have a vaccine. You can't work with our parents and grandparents at long care term facilities if you don't have a vaccine. This is common sense. And I think Joe Biden, is starting to finally pick up what Americans are thinking, which is, 'You know what, if they want to do that to themselves, that's their business. But we need to move on with our life. Something I've been saying now for six months, they can do what they want to do. But we don't have to eat with them, send our parents and grandparents to hospitals with them. Like if they want to live, you know, in the darkness in the edge of town, that's their business. They're Americans.

"But we don't have to let you go where we go. Do what we do if private businesses don't want to hire you for being so reckless with your health and everybody else."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team