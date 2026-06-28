BBC Requests Trump’s Jan 6 Phone Logs And Diary In Defamation Case

Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC just hit an unpleasant roadblock for the guy who wanted to overturn the 2020 presidential election: A request for proof that he did not incite an insurrection.

Lawyers for the BBC have demanded Trump turn over telephone logs, calendars, schedules, and diaries from Nov. 3, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021, The Telegraph has reported.

You may recall that the thin-skinned Trump sued the BBC in December after it apologized for its editing of his Jan. 6, 2021 speech. The splicing of different portions made it appear he had urged supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell." As C&L noted, legal experts are deeply skeptical of the suit's merits.

Naturally, Trump's lawyers are acting as if they have something to hide in the requested materials.

“Defendants are attempting to use this action as a vehicle to conduct a trial as to the events that occurred on January 6,” Trump lawyer Alejandro Brito whined, as per The Telegraph. “Defendants’ attempts to defend themselves do not entitle them to carte-blanche discovery.”

Oh, and the guy who was happy to use $1.8 billion of taxpayer dollars for his legal slush fund and who has made billions from cashing in on his job, is now whining that the BBC's "impermissibly broad" discovery requests will add to the expense of his litigation against the broadcaster.

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me that it’s the guy whose ego can’t handle losing the election who opened that can of worms. Cry me a river for pretending it’s the other guy who should not get a look at them. Attorney and independent reporter Aaron Parnas appears to agree. He said in an Instagram reel that Trump’s lawsuit “opened himself up to significant discovery. Much of this is discoverable information” that is “relevant to the lawsuit."

A trial date has been set for February 2027 in Florida. But I’ll bet Trump finds an excuse to be rid of it before then.