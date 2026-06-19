Fake Elecctor Particpant Is Worried About Election Integrity

Sen Ron Johnson, who was a mule for the fake elector slates, accuses the Democrats of cheating in the Los Angeles elections.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 19, 2026

Sen Ron Johnson, who was the mule for some of the fake elector slates in the effort to overturn the 2020 elections, is suddenly worried about election integrity:

It's why they are opposed to any election integrity legislation, because that's existential. That they have to be able to cheat, like they did in Los Angeles, probably. They, they want to, you know, get the majority, and they want to then maintain the majority for all time.

That's pretty rich coming from a guy who helped incite an insurrection, carried slates of fake electors and tried to pawn them off on then-Vice-President Mike Pence, and then tried to cover up the whole thing during the 2020 election.

The good news for RoJo is that he doesn't have to worry his addled brain over it. As Karoli pointed out, Los Angeles's elections have been squeaky clean for the longest time.

And as a pro tip to RoJo, if you're going to keep making wild accusations like that, try to pretend you have proof.

Ron Johnson accuses Democrats of rigging the Los Angeles mayoral election -- "probably"

(Sounds legit!)

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-17T22:28:51.175Z

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