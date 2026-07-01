Fox News Flipping Out Over Birthright Citizenship Supreme Court Ruling

The gaggle-fest on Fox News ''Outnumbered' program was furious the Supreme Court didn't honor Trump's illegal executive order that would undo the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting birthright citizenship.

Did you know 3 billion women will come to the U.S., give birth and then go back to their countries to enjoy the fruits of a desolated U.S. under Demented Donald?

KAYLEIGH: There's 6 billion people in the world, about 3 billion of them women. Do you think the founders intended for all of these women, billions of people to have the right to come to the United States, give birth, have a citizen, and then if you want, go back to the CCP, go back to China and you have a child with U.S. citizenship? That is unthinkable. That is not what the founders intended.

It is unthinkable. Can you imagine the run on diapers?

Next up was retired NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore, who was elated with one decision and confused on another.

"X, X, X, Y," he said. "Why was this not 100% in favor of not having men and women's sports and vice versa?"

WILMORE: This is also very, very difficult to understand. I agree with Kayleigh and others that this is the wrong decision. It is not even logical that we can have someone come into this country, be born here, go back to another country, be indoctrinated against American rhetoric and understanding, and then come here and live here and employ that indoctrination that they've received as a U.S. citizen. This is what we're going to see down the road.

Wait, did 3 billion women just think up this scheme when Trump took office in 2025?

My question is, why didn't all nine justices vote against Trump's EO?

The MAGA cult obviously thought the Supreme Court would honor this undoing of the US Constitution.

They've done their best to make the U.S. an all-white America, which is why these clowns didn't mention all the Russians who came to this country to have a citizen before going back to Mother Russia. Most of them probably stayed in Trump Tower.